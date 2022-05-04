Search

04 May 2022

Strikes ‘inevitable’ at fisheries body, union chief warns

Strikes 'inevitable' at fisheries body, union chief warns

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

04 May 2022 7:25 PM

Strikes may be “inevitable” at a Scottish Government body following failed pay talks this week.

Unite the Union said members at Marine Scotland could take industrial action unless the Scottish Government make an improved pay offer to workers.

The union has also confirmed it has received a huge mandate from members with 90% voting in favour of strike action in a 68% turnout.

Employees at the fishery protection fleet have been offered a 2% pay rise which Unite claims is effectively a real terms pay cut.

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “Unite’s members at Marine Scotland are now at the end of their patience.

“These workers perform vital and life-saving roles but they’re being told to, in effect, take a pay cut which is completely unacceptable.

Further talks will be held next week and Unite has called for the Scottish Government to come back to the table with a more “realistic” offer.

Ms Graham added: “The Scottish Government has to come back to us with a more realistic offer at talks next week or strike action is inevitable in the coming weeks.

“Unite has zero hesitation in defending our members’ jobs, terms and conditions at all times.”

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.

