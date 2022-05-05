Search

05 May 2022

Local government workers willing to strike over pay, says union

Local government workers willing to strike over pay, says union

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

05 May 2022 9:25 AM

Local government workers have indicated that they are prepared to take industrial action over pay, a union has said.

Unison said an indicative ballot of members found that 89.8% of respondents said they would be willing to take some form of action up to and including a strike in pursuit of an acceptable offer.

It has written to the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (Cosla) about the issue in a joint letter with Unite and the GMB.

The letter claims that the employer has failed to come up with an acceptable pay offer for local government workers and says their pay has been held down for too many years.

It states that union negotiators will remain available for further talks to ensure the dispute can be resolved promptly.

Unison said it will now be moving to a formal industrial action ballot.

Johanna Baxter, Unison Scotland head of local government, said: “It’s obvious that Cosla hasn’t been considering pay as a key issue for council staff. This is poor judgment on their behalf and shows a disappointing lack of engagement.

“For too many years, pay in local government has been held down and the cost-of-living crisis is pushing many hard-working people into poverty. This will not go unnoticed at the local elections.

“Industrial action is always a last resort but workers are desperate to be heard.

“Whoever wins the election will have to stand up for workers and come to the negotiating table so workers don’t have to resort to taking action.”

Cosla has been asked for comment.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media