06 May 2022

Views sought on legal reform of issues such as murder and family law

Views sought on legal reform of issues such as murder and family law

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

06 May 2022 1:25 AM

The public are being asked for their views on what areas of Scots law should be reformed.

A consultation has been launched by the Scottish Law Commission on the work it undertakes in the future.

Views are being sought from those who think the law is causing difficulties in practice, for example where it is “unfair, unclear, unduly complex or out of date”.

The Scottish Law Commission is preparing for the next Programme of Law Reform due to start in 2023.

Each programme runs for several years and is approved by ministers.

A number of issues will be carried over into the next programme including homicide, damages for personal injury and aspects of family law.

Commission chair Lady Paton said: “We wish to maximise the benefits that our law reform work can bring to Scotland and to the people and businesses in Scotland.

“We therefore seek contributions from all those with suggestions for reform of laws which are thought to be unfair, unclear, unduly complex, or out-of-date.”

