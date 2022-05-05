Search

06 May 2022

Signs of high street recovery but cost of living is challenge, says trade group

Signs of high street recovery but cost of living is challenge, says trade group

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

06 May 2022 1:25 AM

Retail footfall in Scotland last month showed promising signs of recovery but experts warn it will be challenging to sustain the trend amid the cost of living crisis.

Figures from the Scottish Retail Consortium showed that footfall to Scottish shops decreased by 14.8% in April. This is an improvement of 6.3% compared to March.

Visits to shopping centres decreased by 20% in April which is an improvement on the decline of 32% in March.

Footfall in Glasgow decreased by 11.6% which was 7.9% better than in March.

The figures have been compared to the same period in 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic affecting retail opening over the last two years.

David Lonsdale, director of the Scottish Retail Consortium, said shops have been buoyed by the easing of Covid restrictions as well as people who had previously worked from home returning to offices.

He said: “The uplift in shopper footfall was particularly noticeable in our city centres and shopping centres.

Mr Lonsdale warned, however, that the challenge will be to sustain the trend.

He added: “Of course, one swallow does not make a summer, and it remains true that visits to stores are still somewhat shy of pre-pandemic levels.

“However, several indicators crucial to the health of Scotland’s retail industry: retail sales, shop vacancies and now shopper footfall, are each beginning to point in a more favourable direction.

“The challenge will be to sustain this improvement in the months ahead as economic headwinds affecting both consumer and business sentiment and spending power exert their grip.”

Andy Sumpter, a retail consultant for Sensormatic Solutions, said the figures only capture visits to store and the size of shoppers’ baskets may be reduced due to the cost of living crisis.

He said: “At face value, this is all positive and welcome news for retailers as Scottish footfall recovery continues, however, it comes with a caveat that this only captures store visits, rather than reflecting what’s being rung through the tills.

“As shoppers feel the pinch of the rising cost of living and face downward pressures on their disposable incomes, conversions and basket sizes risk being reduced, so retailers, especially non-discounters or value brands, will need to work even harder to earn share of wallet and shopper loyalty in-store.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media