06 May 2022

Man killed in two-vehicle crash on Skye

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

06 May 2022 10:25 AM

A man has died in a crash involving a car and a van with a trailer on Skye.

The collision happened on the A87 Dunvegan Road in Portree at around 2.50pm on Thursday.

The vehicles involved were a Volkswagen Caddy van and trailer combination and a Vauxhall Corsa.

Police said a 65-year-old man who was travelling in the car died at the scene, while the passengers of the other vehicle were treated for minor injuries.

Sergeant Neil MacDonald of North Road Policing said: “At this time, our thoughts are with the deceased’s family and friends. We are continuing with inquiries to establish the full circumstances.

“We would urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have dashcam footage that may help with our inquiries to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1980 of Thursday, 5 May, 2022.

News

