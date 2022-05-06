Search

06 May 2022

Remaining part of UK ‘economically high-risk’ for Scotland, claims ex-SNP MSP

Remaining part of UK ‘economically high-risk’ for Scotland, claims ex-SNP MSP

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

06 May 2022 12:55 PM

Scotland remaining part of the UK would be “economically high-risk”, according to the former SNP MSP who chaired the Sustainable Growth Commission.

Andrew Wilson – who served in Holyrood between 1999 and 2003 – talked up the positives of a vote to leave the UK and return to the European Union, but admitted there would be “challenges” in rejoining the bloc.

Scots will have to weigh up if the benefits of being in the EU outweigh the negatives of remaining in the UK, Mr Wilson said.

Writing in the magazine Perspective, he also cautioned against a post-independence austerity programme and instead said the Scottish Government should invest in the transition to net-zero and recovery from Covid-19.

“It stands to reason that if Brexit is problematic for Britain’s trade, then Scotland returning to the EU will create challenges,” Mr Wilson wrote.

“The difference of course is that if Brexit is a choice to exit the benefits of the single market, independence would be a choice to return to them.

“Transitional challenges will therefore be about benefits sought rather than departed from in Brexit.

“Scots have the choice of independence and a return to the European Union. Not choosing that would be economically high-risk.

“The process will not be simple; it will be hard work and take effort, but, like most acts of self-improvement, it will also be satisfying and meaningful.

“Of course it will be challenging, but it will be worth it.”

Ensuring independence is successful, Mr Wilson added, will depend largely on decisions made after separation, but the issue for voters will be if Scotland is more likely to make good economic decisions as an independent country than the UK Government would be able to on its behalf.

“If Scotland makes bad choices the country won’t achieve its potential,” he wrote.

“The question is whether it’s more likely to get the policy mix right on its own than as part of the UK, with a government it doesn’t support.

“Policies it would make as an independent country include a pro-migration stance agreed across all the parties in Scotland, in contrast to the approach of the UK Home Office.

“The economic imperative for this in Scotland is clear, as is political consent.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media