Edinburgh Airport vehicles make switch from diesel to vegetable oil

Vehicles at Edinburgh Airport are now powered by vegetable oil in a bid to cut carbon emissions.

Thirty-four vehicles have switched from diesel to hydrotreated vegetable oil, which is a renewable alternative and eliminates up to 90% of net carbon dioxide emissions.

The airport has plans to change another 30 vehicles to vegetable oil in the next few weeks and months.

A fuel pump has been installed at the hub.

Gordon Robertson, director of communications and sustainability at Edinburgh Airport, said: “Zero carbon is just one of the pillars in our Greater Good sustainability strategy and we are constantly evaluating ways of decarbonising our and our partners’ operations across the campus.

“Introducing the use of vegetable oil in our airside vehicles is part of our strategy and means we can now actively chip away at our emissions by replacing diesel with a renewable fuel source, driving down our environmental impact as we look to deliver a more sustainable future for the airport.”