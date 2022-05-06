SNP largest party in Edinburgh as Lib Dems and Greens make significant gains

The SNP hailed a “strong result” in Edinburgh as it emerged as the local authority’s largest party.

The party will now be looking towards a coalition – similar to Edinburgh City Council’s previous SNP/Labour administration which formed in 2017.

However, it was a depressing day for the Scottish Conservatives in the capital as they lost eight seats – winning just nine.

The SNP won 19 seats in Edinburgh – the same result achieved in 2017.

Adam McVey, SNP party leader in Edinburgh, was re-elected in the Leith ward.

He said: “This is a fantastic result for the SNP. I’m obviously really delighted and grateful to every single person who has put trust in me.”

He added: “We’re seeing the SNP emerge as very clearly the largest party (in Edinburgh) in a very pluralistic council chamber and we’re going to have to work together just as we have in the last five years with other parties to make sure we can deliver on that positive progressive vision we have for Edinburgh and our communities.”

Marco Biagi, a former Scottish Government minister, was elected as an SNP councillor in the Colinton/Fairmilehead ward.

Miles Briggs, a Lothian Conservative MSP, attended the count to support local Tory candidates.

He said the results were “hugely disappointing” and said protest votes and tactical voting had ultimately hurt the local Tories.

It is a vision reflected across Scotland as the Tories witness significant losses.

He said: “The positive campaign we’ve tried to run has been eclipsed, sadly, by the partygate situation.”

However, while voters were punishing local Tory candidates for Downing Street parties, he said it does not reflect badly on Scottish leader Douglas Ross.

He said: “This election isn’t about Douglas Ross. People have used this election to bring out their anger against the Prime Minister and partygate.”

And there was cause for celebration for the Liberal Democrats and the Scottish Greens as both parties made significant gains in the city.

Alex Cole-Hamilton, Lib Dem leader, said his party was on the way to its “revival” across Scotland.

The party has doubled its seats in this election, winning 12 compared with just six in 2017.

And he is hopeful the Liberal Democrats can enter into coalition administrations with parties across Scotland.

Meanwhile, Lorna Slater, Scottish Greens co-leader, told the PA News agency: “This is an absolute record result for the Greens and it really shows that people care about the climate, they care about their communities.

She added: “We focused on local issues and I think that is paying of.”

The party won 10 seats – an increase from seven in 2017. Labour won 13 seats – a gain of two from the previous election in 2017.

Cammy Day, Labour’s Edinburgh leader, also said he was pleased with the results as the party increased its seats tally.