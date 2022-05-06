College lecturers set for more strikes after failure to reach pay deal

College lecturers in Scotland are taking further action over failures to come to an agreement on pay.

Starting from Monday May 9, members of the EIS Further Education Lecturers Association (EIS-FELA) will strike for one day per week until Monday May 30 when they will increase this to two days per week until Monday June 13 when they will strike for three days if a deal is not met with Colleges Scotland.

There will also be a marking boycott and action short of strike ongoing until the end of term.

The union has called for a £1200 pay rise, but employers say this is unaffordable and the sector does not have the funds to cover the cost of this.

This is a reduction on the £2000 pay rise the EIS were initially calling for last month.

Both Colleges Scotland and the EIS met earlier this week to discuss a revised offer which saw an additional £50 offered on top of the £1000 already on the table.

Lecturers will demonstrate outside of the Scottish Parliament on Thursday, May 12 as part of the ongoing campaign to reach a deal.

Larry Flanagan, EIS general secretary, said: “It is unfortunate that only one side in this dispute is actively seeking a resolution to the ongoing programme of strike action.

“The EIS has expressed a willingness to meet to reach a negotiated end to this dispute but the management side have been dragging their feet and refusing to meet until after the next strike days have taken place.

“This stance is not in the best interests of students, staff or the wider community.”

Gavin Donoghue, director, College Employers Scotland said: “The £1,200 which the EIS-FELA asked for today is not an affordable proposal.

“Our offer would give lecturers an additional £50 consolidated in their pay year on year.

“This new offer pushes colleges even further over the limit of what the sector can afford.

“We made it clear ahead of the meeting today that no further funding can be found, lecturers in Scotland are the best paid in the UK and enjoy the best terms and conditions.

“Strikes tomorrow and on Thursday will not result in an increased offer as the funding is simply not there.”