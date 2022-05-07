Search

07 May 2022

Princess Royal plants tree on visit to planned wildlife discovery centre

The Princess Royal has planted a tree at new wildlife park which aims to create a “truly special, world class experience”.

Anne learnt more about the Wildlife Discovery Centre, which is being established by the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) on a visit to the Highland Wildlife Park.

According to the RZSS, the new centre will feature learning and conservation hubs which will be flagships for green building design, using locally sourced materials, renewable energy and efficient water technology.

Chief executive, David Field, said it was “wonderful ” to be able to “share our exciting plans” with their royal patron.

Speaking about developments at the Highland Wildlife Park, near Kingussie, he said: “So much has happened over the past five decades, from polar bear cub births to pine hoverfly releases, and there is even more to come.

“With the support of our community, we have an incredible future ahead of us.”

And, with the new discovery centre, he added: “Our aim is to create a truly special, world class experience which will play a pivotal role in inspiring more children, young people and local communities to protect and connect with nature and wildlife.”

