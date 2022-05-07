Female pedestrian dies day after being involved in crash

A female pedestrian has died after a crash involving a car on a city street.

The incident happened on Marionville Road in Edinburgh at about 10.50pm on Friday.

The pedestrian, a 62-year-old woman, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where she died on Saturday.

Police said that the 33-year-old man driving the car was arrested in connection with the incident and released pending further enquiries.

Officers are appealing for information about the collision, which involved a silver Vauxhall Zafira.

Sergeant Ross Drummond, of the Edinburgh Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who has died in this crash and our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“I am asking anyone who may have been in the area at the time and saw what happened, or who has dashcam footage that could assist with our investigation, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4131 of May 6.