Search

08 May 2022

Most Scots do not want indyref2 next year, polls suggest

Most Scots do not want indyref2 next year, polls suggest

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

08 May 2022 12:25 PM

Most Scots do not want an independence referendum on the Scottish Government’s timeline, two new polls suggest.

One survey by Survation for the anti-independence group Scotland In Union, showed just 29% of the 1,050 people asked favoured another vote before the end of 2023, the schedule set out by the Scottish Government, while 60% said they were opposed.

In another poll by Panelbase for the Sunday Times, just 24% wanted another vote within the next 12 months, while 31% agreed it should happen in the next five years, meaning 55% of the 1,009 Scots asked backed a second referendum at some point.

In the Panelbase survey, support for independence is at 49% when undecided voters are removed, while just 42% supported separation in the Scotland In Union poll.

However, the latter question was “should Scotland remain part of the United Kingdom or leave the United Kingdom”, different wording than what was used in 2014 and mirroring that which was used in the Brexit referendum.

Pamela Nash, the chief executive of Scotland In Union, said: “Whatever SNP politicians claim about the council election results, it is clear that the people of Scotland do not support their timetable for a divisive second referendum next year.

“Voters want the Government to prioritise what really matters to them, not the SNP’s obsession with constitutional division.

“And once again, this poll has confirmed that a significant majority of people in Scotland want to remain part of the UK.

“Scotland’s best days are ahead of us as part of the UK, ensuring we can bring communities together and use the strength of our shared economy to invest more in the NHS, schools and local services.”

A spokesman for the SNP said: “The people of Scotland delivered a cast-iron democratic mandate for an independence referendum in last year’s Holyrood election when they returned the SNP with the biggest share of the vote of any party in the history of devolution and elected a record number of pro-independence MSPs.

“Just this week, support for the SNP was reinforced by our best ever local election result.

“Consistent polls have shown strong support for independence, and in many cases a majority.

“Attempts to block the democratic mandate delivered to the SNP are unsustainable and undemocratic.

“Scotland’s future will not be dictated to by Boris Johnson and the scandal-ridden Tories whom Scotland have consistently rejected, but rather by the people who live and work here.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media