Search

08 May 2022

Police appeal for witnesses after masked men break into beauty salon

Police appeal for witnesses after masked men break into beauty salon

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

08 May 2022 2:25 PM

Police are appealing for witnesses after a group of masked men broke into a beauty salon in Livingston.

Officers said five men broke into the November Collective salon at Bankton Centre and stole a number of items at 1.20am on Saturday.

They left on a red quad bike and a black MG HS car.

The SUV is believed by police to have also been involved in a break-in at a Day to Day store in the same area at 11.40pm on Wednesday.

The suspects are described as white males in their 20s, of medium build and wearing dark clothes with masks or scarves covering their faces.

Detective Constable Lynn Myles said: “Inquiries into the incidents are ongoing and I would urge anyone who has information or who may live in the area and heard or saw anything suspicious to contact police immediately.

“Likewise, if anyone was in the area and has dashcam footage, I would encourage you to check your footage for anything of relevance.

“I would also ask anyone who witnessed a group of men matching the description or either of the vehicles to get in touch.

“Finally, if anyone comes across the sale of hair products and alcohol in the area, which was stolen during the incidents, then please contact officers.”

Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch with police on 101, quoting the reference number 0823 of May 7.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media