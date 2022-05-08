Search

08 May 2022

Conservatoire ‘incredibly proud’ of Gatwa for becoming new Doctor

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

08 May 2022 3:25 PM

The principal school that trained new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa has said it is “incredibly proud” of the achievement.

Gatwa was announced as the successor to Jodie Whittaker in the Tardis on Sunday.

The Rwandan-born Scot, who was educated in Fife and Edinburgh before attending the Royal Conservatoire in Glasgow, will become the 14th incarnation of the character.

He will also become the fourth Scot to take up the post, following on from Sylvester McCoy, fellow Conservatoire graduate David Tennant and Peter Capaldi.

Professor Jeffrey Sharkey, the principal of the Conservatoire, said: “We’re thrilled and incredibly proud of Ncuti taking the helm of the Tardis and with it one of the best-loved roles in British TV.

“He’ll be such a brilliant role model and it’s lovely to see him join fellow RCS alumnus David Tennant in the famous Dr Who footsteps.”

The 29-year-old was also congratulated by Scottish Culture Secretary Angus Robertson, who said on Twitter: “Congratulations to Ncuti Gatwa on becoming the new Dr Who.

“Great to see success of this young Scottish acting talent and graduate of Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.”

