08 May 2022

Murder inquiry as man dies after attack on city street

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

08 May 2022 6:25 PM

Police have launched a murder inquiry after the death of a man who was attacked on a city street.

Liam Maloney, 30, was assaulted on Niddrie Marischal Road, near the junction with Niddrie Marischal Grove, in Edinburgh at around 8pm on Thursday.

He was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where he died on Saturday.

A post-mortem examination has been carried out and the death is being treated as murder.

Police are appealing for information about the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Frank Travers, of the Major Investigation Team, said: “This appears to have been a targeted incident and we do not believe there is any risk to the wider public.

“Extensive police inquiries are ongoing at this time and officers are gathering CCTV footage from the surrounding area.

“Door-to-door inquiries are also being carried out.

“We will have a continued police presence in the area and I would like to reassure the local community that everything is being done to trace the person responsible.

“I would ask anyone who was in the Niddrie Marischal Road and Niddrie Marischal Grove area on Thursday night, and who may have seen or heard a disturbance or witnessed anything suspicious, to please get in touch with us.”

Police have set up a website that gives members of the public access to a form to send information directly to the Major Investigation Team.

Anyone with any CCTV, dashcam or any other footage that they think would help the inquiry can send it through this link, and people can remain anonymous.

The portal is at mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT22S13-PO1.

People with information are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 3262 of May 5 2022 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, where anonymity can be maintained.

Police said a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

News

