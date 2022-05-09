Search

09 May 2022

Lib Dems rule out arrangement with SNP on running Edinburgh Council

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

09 May 2022 11:55 AM

The Scottish Lib Dems have ruled out arrangements with the SNP over the running of Edinburgh Council.

Alex Cole-Hamilton’s party saw gains across the city in Friday’s local election results, doubling its number of councillors from six to 12.

But the new councillors rejected the idea of working in a coalition with the SNP on Monday.

Edinburgh group leader for the Lib Dems, councillor Robert Aldridge, said his party had heard of voters who were “fed up with the SNP’s arrogance”, adding that it was a “chance for real change”.

Mr Aldridge said: “People across Edinburgh turned to us because they wanted a new and different approach. We heard time and time again on the doorsteps how voters were fed up with the SNP’s arrogance, its centralised approach, and its inability to get basic council services right. The election offered the chance for real change.

“During our discussions over the weekend, it became clear that SNP councillors have learned nothing from the difficulties of the last council term and plan to simply continue with their previous approach.

“Liberal Democrats believe the people of Edinburgh deserve better than this. It is why our group has agreed we will not enter into any agreement with the SNP on Edinburgh Council.

“We remain open to continue our discussions with other parties. We want to work constructively in the interest of the city we serve and explore options on how the council can change for the better”.

The party’s leader, Mr Cole-Hamilton, added: “I’m fully supportive of our councillors taking these decisions. The arrogant and hubristic SNP are still refusing to admit that Edinburgh needs to change course.

“Scottish Liberal Democrat councillors will hold them to account, standing up for the public and bringing new hope to the communities which elected them.”

