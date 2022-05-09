Rafal Lyko murder: Man to appear in court in connection with 2019 killing

A 25-year-old is set to appear in court on Monday after being charged in connection with the murder of a man whose body was found in a burning car.
Rafal Lyko was found dead inside a Mercedes GLE in 2019 when emergency services were called to the car fire in in Greenhall Park in Blantyre, South Lanarkshire, on February 11.
A man is set to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday charged in connection with the 36-year-old’s murder.
