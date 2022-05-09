Search

09 May 2022

Nicola Sturgeon heads to United States to set out international affairs approach

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

09 May 2022 4:25 PM

Nicola Sturgeon will visit Washington DC next week as she sets out the Scottish Government’s interests in global issues.

The First Minister will speak at the Brookings Institution think tank and meet congressional groups when she travels to the United States.

It follows the publication of the Scottish Government’s Global Affairs Framework, which outlines the values underpinning its international work.

The document, published on Monday, said it would apply regardless of Scotland’s constitutional position.

However, it said there would be another “prospectus for enhanced international relations as an independent state” which would be “published in the run-up to the independence referendum”.

Ms Sturgeon said: “The Covid-19 pandemic and the climate and biodiversity emergencies prove in the starkest possible way that we live in an interconnected world and it is more important than ever that Scotland plays its part.

“The crisis in Ukraine underlines how interconnected these challenges are, and all countries have a role to play in meeting them.

“We are determined that Scotland continues to be a good global citizen, making a constructive contribution to addressing global challenges such as climate change.”

She continued: “Our international activity creates opportunities at home, broadens our horizons, attracts high-quality investment and ultimately benefits our people – no more evident than in Scotland’s longstanding relationship and strong trade ties with the USA, which this visit will build upon further.

“By being open and connected, and making a positive contribution internationally, we give ourselves the greatest possible chance of building a successful country. In this way we can make a contribution to the world that is welcomed, valued and helps us all.”

Scottish Conservative MSP, Donald Cameron, said: “Just a few days after the local elections and Nicola Sturgeon has already abandoned local issues to jet off on an indy tour to the United States.

“The vast majority of Scots don’t want a referendum on Nicola Sturgeon’s timeline, yet instead of focusing on the issues Scots really care about, the First Minister would rather promote independence abroad at the taxpayer’s expense.

“The Scottish public will be outraged to see the First Minister taking her eye off the ball so soon after local elections – not to mention furious at this waste of taxpayer money in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis.

“Nicola Sturgeon should be focusing on tackling her Government’s woeful record here at home, instead of taking the SNP’s obsession with independence on tour.”

