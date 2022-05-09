Murder inquiry launched after 26-year-old woman found dead in West Lothian

A murder inquiry has been launched after a 26-year-old woman was found after a “brutal, sustained attack” in West Lothian, police have said.

Aimee Jane Cannon was found with a number of serious injuries at a property on Learmonth Crescent in West Calder at around 6.35pm on Saturday May 7.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are treating the death as murder and an investigation is under way, led by officers from the Major Investigation Team.

Detective Superintendent Andrew Patrick said: “Our thoughts are very much with Aimee’s family and friends at this difficult time for them.

“Aimee has been the victim of a brutal, sustained attack and we will have a continued police presence in the area while our investigation continues.

“I would like to reassure the local community that everything is being done to trace the person responsible.

“I would also urge anyone who may have information which could help our investigation to come forward.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard any signs of a disturbance at the property on Learmonth Crescent to get in touch.

“We are also studying CCTV as part of our investigation and anyone who may have private footage, perhaps from a dashcam or doorbell camera, is asked to check this and pass on anything notable to us.”

Members of the public who may have information have been urged to come forward and a portal has been set up so that they can send any information directly to the team.