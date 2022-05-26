Search

26 May 2022

Minister visits staff at clinic amid increase in anti-abortion protests

Minister visits staff at clinic amid increase in anti-abortion protests

Reporter:

IconicLive Staff Reporter

26 May 2022 6:07 PM

Staff at health facilities providing abortion care have the right to do their job without “fear or intimidation”, the women’s health minister has said.

Maree Todd visited the Sandyford Clinic in Glasgow on Thursday following an increase in the number of anti-abortion protests outside healthcare facilities across Scotland.

She spoke with staff who had to “work in the shadow” of recent protests.

Ms Todd said: “I spoke to staff at Sandyford Clinic in Glasgow who have had to work in the shadow of two recent protests and heard from them and also staff at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital about the damaging impact it can have.”

The minister urged protesters to instead demonstrate outside Parliament, where legislation is passed.

On Wednesday, campaign group Back Off Scotland shared videos of further protests outside the Sandyford Clinic.

They said staff inside had to blast music in order to “drown out” protesters, claiming patients receiving healthcare inside were distressed.

Consultant Greg Irwin, who works at Glasgow’s Royal Hospital for Sick Children, took a video of a protest outside the grounds of the hospital. He said: “This is what you are faced with as you come in the entrance to my hospital.

“You are accessing your healthcare to which you have a legal right.

“You are forced to run the gauntlet of these demonstrations.

“This is outrageous. All we ask is for these demonstrations to be moved up the street.

“We would be very grateful if you would consider introducing buffer zones outside all the hospitals in Scotland with urgency.”

Green MSP Gillian Mackay last week launched consultation on a Bill she is introducing to establish a 150-metre buffer zone outside of clinics and medical facilities that provide abortions.

Ms Todd added: “We strongly support the introduction of buffer zones, welcome Gillian Mackay MSP’s Bill consultation and will continue to explore how the Scottish Parliament can legislate in a way that is effective and capable of withstanding legal challenge.

Next month, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will chair an emergency summit on buffer zones.

The Scottish Government supports the introduction of buffer zones within legal limits.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media