Search

23 Jun 2022

Jackie Baillie: SNP must uphold manifesto promise on social care

Jackie Baillie: SNP must uphold manifesto promise on social care

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Jun 2022 1:25 AM

The SNP is being urged to uphold a manifesto pledge to end non-residential social care charges.

Scottish Labour is set to force a vote on the issue in the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday, and has warned that it would be a “betrayal” should Nicola Sturgeon’s party vote against the policy.

The pledge was included in the SNP’s manifesto ahead of the Scottish Parliamentary election in 2021, stating that the party would “scrap all non-residential social care charges for those who need support”.

However, Scottish Labour has suggested there have been attempts to “kick the promise into the long grass” after the policy was linked to the delivery of a new National Care Service.

Ahead of the Holyrood vote, Jackie Baillie, the health spokesperson for Scottish Labour, accused the First Minister of leaving the pledge “playing second fiddle” to the SNP’s independence ambitions.

Ms Baillie said: “It will be a complete betrayal if the SNP break this promise and vote against their own policy today.

“There is no time to waste as the cost-of-living crisis spirals by the day, piling pressure on the most vulnerable.

“Time and time again, ministers have used the promise of a National Care Service as an excuse for delay and inertia, rather than delivering improvements now.

“The money is there – the SNP just need to use it, so we can put an end to these charges and stop penalising those who require care.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media