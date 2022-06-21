Search

23 Jun 2022

Bus operators to receive extra £25.7m as Covid support continues

Bus operators to receive extra £25.7m as Covid support continues

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Jun 2022 1:25 AM

Bus service operators will receive a further £25.7 million from the Scottish Government as it extends Covid recovery funding.

Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth said the Government had provided £210 million to bus operators through other schemes so far.

The National Support Grant Plus, which was intended to help bus operators protect fares during the recovery from the pandemic, is being extended to October this year.

The Scottish Government says it is also funding bus priority infrastructure and improved data services.

Ms Gilruth said: “We continue to deliver on our commitment to provide additional recovery funding and we have supported bus operators through the most difficult periods of the pandemic.

“As services continue to recover, this additional £25.7 million will support our bus sector to continue to navigate their way through and out of the pandemic.

“This, in addition to the up-to-£210 million we have already provided, has ensured our bus operators are well positioned and at the forefront of our green recovery.”

She continued: “Looking ahead, it’s important that the support we give transport operators continues to adapt and evolve to make sure it remains fit for purpose.

“Over 10 million journeys have been made since January through the provision of free bus travel to under-22s.

“We continue to invest in bus priority infrastructure and have offered local authorities flexible powers to work in partnership with operators should they wish.

“For our health, our climate and our communities, we will continue to support our bus industry and encourage the shift away from cars and towards sustainable public transport.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media