Search

22 Jun 2022

Independent body launched to protect rights of consumers

Independent body launched to protect rights of consumers

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Jun 2022 1:41 PM

A “vital” independent body has been launched in Scotland to protect the rights of consumers.

Consumer Scotland, set up under the Consumer (Scotland) Act 2020, is independent of Government and is accountable to the Scottish Parliament.

The expert team will use data and analysis to prepare reports on key issues facing consumers, and offer solutions on how to tackle them.

David Wilson, chair of the statutory body, said its creation is particularly important given the serious challenges facing consumers with the cost-of-living crisis.

It will engage with businesses and consumer, regulatory and enforcement bodies and the public sector to put consumer rights at the heart of services and policy development.

Mr Wilson said: “The current economic climate has led to significant challenges for consumers and the time is right for Scotland to have a statutory organisation with the interests of consumers at its heart.

“The rights of consumers are protected by many organisations across the UK and we will work collaboratively alongside these organisations as we analyse the key issues affecting consumers and make recommendations to ensure they get a better deal.

“I’m grateful to the many people who have played a role in conceiving and creating the organisation, including the Scottish Government and Citizens Advice Scotland.”

The body’s remit also includes consumers in vulnerable circumstances and putting shoppers at the heart of the transition to net-zero.

Its initial focus will be on the key sectors of energy, water and postal services, and the impact of the cost-of-living crisis.

Sam Ghibaldan, chief executive, said: “This is a vital role at a time when consumers are facing huge challenges of the cost-of-living crisis and the transition to net-zero.

“Consumers are increasingly asking for change and our job is to make sure they’re heard.

“Consumer Scotland will use evidence to influence change across the public and private sectors, improving consumers’ lives, and benefiting the economy.”

Consumer Scotland also has the power to conduct statutory investigations into the most serious issues of consumer harm in Scotland.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media