Search

23 Jun 2022

Scrapping non-residential care charges a matter of ‘political will’ – Baillie

Scrapping non-residential care charges a matter of ‘political will’ – Baillie

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Jun 2022 7:25 PM

The scrapping of non-residential care charges in Scotland is a matter of “political will”, Scottish Labour’s deputy leader has said.

Leading a debate on the issue in Holyrood, Jackie Baillie said reserves for local health bodies in the past year have risen “exponentially”, and could be used to cover the scrapping of the charges levied against those who receive care in their own homes.

The SNP featured the same policy in its 2021 election manifesto, with minister Kevin Stewart telling MSPs during the debate on Wednesday they still planned to do so within the next year, but would need to introduce legislation.

“There is absolutely nothing standing in the way of the SNP ending charging right now,” she said.

“It doesn’t depend on the national care service, charging doesn’t even get mentioned in the Bill at all, it depends entirely on political will and resources.”

She added: “I say to the minister, no more twiddling your thumbs.

“No more spin and distraction, get on with it and do it now, because those needing care are desperate.

“The cost-of-living crisis demands you act now.”

South Lanarkshire Health and Social Care Partnership, Ms Baillie said, currently has £85 million in its reserves, while West Dunbartonshire has £32 million, with the cost of ending the charges £2 million and £1.5 million respectively.

Later in the debate, however, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said the use of reserves would not provide funding for the required recurring spend, adding that the majority of reserves are earmarked for other things.

He also said that five integration joint boards have no reserves, while 23 have less than 2% of their available funding in reserve.

Although Ms Baillie said the remaining funding which was not ring-fenced by local bodies would be enough to cover the scrapping of charges.

But Mr Stewart drew a comparison between Ms Baillie’s proposal and her reaction to the publication of the National Care Service Bill this week – which she described as a “power grab”.

“I find it a little bit bizarre that yesterday Ms Baillie was talking about a power grab and centralised control in terms of a National Care Service, but today, she wants us to compel integration joint boards, health and social care partnerships and councils to do this now,” he said.

“You cannot have it all ways Ms Baillie – your position on Tuesday is somewhat different from your position today.”

He also said that the Scottish Government was “absolutely committed” to ending the charges.

For the charges to be lifted in a “uniform, fair and consistent way” nationally, there would have to be legislation introduced.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media