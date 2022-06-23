Search

23 Jun 2022

Centuries-old trap once used to snare humans stolen

Centuries-old trap once used to snare humans stolen

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Jun 2022 10:55 AM

A centuries-old trap that would once have been used to catch poachers and trespassers has been stolen from an historic building.

Police Scotland said the device – which would have been used in the late 1700s and 1800s – was taken from Deer Abbey in Mintlaw, Aberdeenshire.

The trap was located on the entrance wall of the ruined building and is believed to have been stolen sometime between the afternoon of Tuesday June 14 and the following afternoon.

Bosses at Historic Environment Scotland, which maintains the building, condemned the theft.

Peter McGrath, head of physical security at the organisation, said: “Theft from historic sites, whether on our estate or in the wider historic environment, is unacceptable.

“Acts such as this can cause irreparable damage and mean that we can lose pieces of our past forever.”

Police Scotland are investigating and Inspector Rory Campbell said: “Historic sites form an integral part of our cultural heritage and far from being places consigned to the past, they are vibrant and alive, welcoming visitors from all across the globe.

“Inquiries are ongoing into this incident and we are appealing for anyone with any information which may assist us to get in touch.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media