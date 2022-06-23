Centuries-old trap once used to snare humans stolen

A centuries-old trap that would once have been used to catch poachers and trespassers has been stolen from an historic building.

Police Scotland said the device – which would have been used in the late 1700s and 1800s – was taken from Deer Abbey in Mintlaw, Aberdeenshire.

The trap was located on the entrance wall of the ruined building and is believed to have been stolen sometime between the afternoon of Tuesday June 14 and the following afternoon.

Bosses at Historic Environment Scotland, which maintains the building, condemned the theft.

Peter McGrath, head of physical security at the organisation, said: “Theft from historic sites, whether on our estate or in the wider historic environment, is unacceptable.

“Acts such as this can cause irreparable damage and mean that we can lose pieces of our past forever.”

Police Scotland are investigating and Inspector Rory Campbell said: “Historic sites form an integral part of our cultural heritage and far from being places consigned to the past, they are vibrant and alive, welcoming visitors from all across the globe.

“Inquiries are ongoing into this incident and we are appealing for anyone with any information which may assist us to get in touch.”