23 Jun 2022

Officers use What3Words app in attempt to find sexual assault suspect

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Jun 2022 7:55 PM

Officers are attempting to locate a man who sexually assaulted a female jogger in Dundee by using the What3Words app.

The app divides the world into three-metre squares and gives each one a unique three-word address in order for people to be easily found, particularly in emergencies.

The 33-year-old woman was assaulted at about 7.15pm on Thursday in Dronley Woods in the Birkhill area of the city.

Police said due to the rural location, they are using the What3Words app to plot various persons and vehicles within the area at the time, with the assault taking place at quite.imprinted.bronzes next to two old school benches and overlooking a cow field.

The suspect has been described as a white man, around 5ft 11ins tall, of medium build with short brown hair and a ginger straggly beard.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a dark top and bottoms.

Detective Inspector Marc Lorente, from the Specialist Crime Division, said: “Although this is a rural location, Dronley woods is often used by dog walkers and runners and I would ask anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward and speak to officers.”

He added: “We are continuing to review CCTV footage and from our inquiries so far, we are aware that a silver square shaped vehicle was parked in the area at the time.

“We are keen to make contact with the owner of this vehicle who may have vital information surrounding the assault.

“I would ask if you noticed anyone that matches this description or have any information on the assault, please get in contact with police.”

Police can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting incident number 3492 of Thursday, 16 June, 2022.

News

