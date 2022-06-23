Search

Food security and climate change research to receive £200m

Research projects which boost food security and address the climate change and biodiversity crises will receive more than £200m over five years from the Scottish Government.

Nicola Sturgeon is due to announce the funding as she visits the Royal Highland Show near Edinburgh on Friday.

The research programme will run until 2027 and will focus on strategic environment, natural resources and agriculture projects.

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions from livestock and producing crops on vertical farms will be among the goals of the research projects.

The First Minister will also hold a breakfast briefing with industry leaders at the agricultural show on Friday.

Ms Sturgeon is expected to say: “The Scottish Government provides significant funding to our major research institutes to explore issues such as planet and animal health, and food security.

“In total, we are investing more than £200 million in the next five years, which will support over 150 projects.

“They cover issues which are of central concern to the agriculture sector such as the resilience of livestock to climate change; how to reduce climate change emissions from farming and livestock; and the way in which anti-microbial resistance and pathogens spread into the food chain, and then into humans.

“The support confirms our determination, in a tough financial climate, to ensure that Scotland continues to make an important contribution to research on agriculture and the environment, contributing to the success and sustainability of our farming and food sectors.

“The Royal Highland Show celebrates the best in farming, food and the rural industry across Scotland and I am very pleased to visit this year to celebrate the show’s 200th anniversary.”

