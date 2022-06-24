Search

24 Jun 2022

Major rail line reopens south of Edinburgh after lorry crash

Major rail line reopens south of Edinburgh after lorry crash

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Jun 2022 1:55 PM

A major rail route has reopened after a lorry ended up on the tracks.

The vehicle left the road and crashed into a wall before landing on the East Coast Main Line at Haddington Road in Wallyford, East Lothian, on Thursday afternoon.

A 41-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following the crash.

A crane was brought in to remove the lorry from the tracks and crews worked through the night to restore services.

Network Rail announced at around 11am on Friday that the line, just south of Edinburgh, had reopened and train operators were working to restart train services as soon as possible.

But London North Eastern Railway has urged passengers travelling between Edinburgh and Newcastle not to travel on Friday.

Police Scotland has appealed for any witnesses to the crash to come forward.

Sergeant Ross Drummond, of Lothian and Scottish Borders Road Policing Unit, said: “Our investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident is ongoing.

“If you were in the area at the time, please think back and get in touch with us if you have any information which may be able to assist our investigation.

“We are also keen to speak to motorists who may have dashcam footage of the incident.

“I’d ask anyone with any information to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting reference number 1714 of Thursday June 23.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media