Search

24 Jun 2022

Covid infections rise again in Scotland to one in 20 people

Covid infections rise again in Scotland to one in 20 people

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Jun 2022 2:25 PM

The number of people who tested positive for Covid-19 in Scotland increased last week, driven by new Omicron variants, according to the latest figures.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows that in the week ending June 17, an estimated 250,700 people in private households had the virus – equating to around one in 20.

This is up from around one in 30 people the previous week and is the highest level in the UK.

Covid levels are continuing to rise in all four nations of the UK, with the increase likely caused by infections of the Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5.

It is estimated that around one in 45 people in Wales had the virus in the week to June 18, one in 40 in England, and one in 30 in Northern Ireland.

Kara Steel, senior statistician for the ONS Covid-19 Infection Survey, said: “Rates have continued to rise across the UK, with the largest increase seen in Scotland.

“In England, infections increased across all age groups, with the lowest level of infection seen in school-aged children.

“These increases are largely driven by the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants. We will continue to closely monitor the data.”

ONS figures for Scotland are given for the week ending June 17, while for England, Wales and Northern Ireland they are for the week ending June 18.

Separate Public Health Scotland (PHS) data published on Wednesday showed cases of Covid-19 rose by almost a third in Scotland last week.

There were 15,541 cases reported in the week to June 19, PHS said, up 30.5% from 11,909 the previous week.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media