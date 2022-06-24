Search

24 Jun 2022

Motorcyclist, 21, dies in Highland crash

24 Jun 2022 6:55 PM

A 21-year-old man has died in a crash in the Scottish Highlands.

Liam Mackay was driving a motorcycle on the A836 Castletown to Dunnet road about 8am on Friday when he was involved in a fatal collision with a blue Vauxhall Astra.

Emergency services attended, but Mr Mackay suffered serious injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have since released a statement which read: “Liam was a loving son, brother, grandson and friend.”

The driver and passenger of the Vauxhall Astra were checked over by the Scottish Ambulance Service but did not require hospital treatment.

The road was closed while crash investigation work was carried out and re-opened at about 2.35pm

Sergeant Alasdair MacKay said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Liam at what is a very difficult time for them and they have asked for privacy while they come to terms with what has happened.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened and we are asking anyone who has information that could help with our crash investigation to get in touch.

“In addition we are asking anyone with dash-cam footage that could assist officers to also make contact with us.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0638 of Friday June 24 2022.

