Police biker urges fellow motorcyclists to take care on roads

A biker police officer has urged fellow motorcyclists to take extra care on the roads as traffic increases during the summer months.

Police Scotland said more than 500 bikers are seriously injured or killed across the country each year, with two fatal crashes in five days this week.

More than 85% of collisions involving motorbikes happen in rural areas, during the daytime and in good weather.

Road policing officers are urging all road users to be responsible and keep each other safe, with a particular focus on motorcyclists, who are more vulnerable.

Fellow biker and deputy head of road policing, Superintendent Stewart Mackie, said: “We speak to motorcyclists and other road users all year round but as the better weather arrives, there is a real focus on motorbike safety and educating all drivers.

“My plea to other riders is a straightforward one – get home safe.

“I have bitter experience of attending fatal collisions over the years and we must all be cautious on bends, especially left hand bends, and think twice before every single overtake.

“I understand the pleasure of being on a bike and exploring Scotland, but there’s nothing more important than returning home to your loved ones safe and well.

“Every road user needs to play their part.”

The warning comes after two motorcyclists died on Scotland’s roads this week.

Liam Mackay, 21, was driving a motorcycle on the A836 Castletown to Dunnet road in the Highlands at about 8am on Friday when he was involved in a collision with a blue Vauxhall Astra.

Emergency services attended, but Mr Mackay was pronounced dead at the scene.

Earlier in the week a 48-year-old man died following a crash involving a blue Volvo FH540 lorry.

The collision happened on the A815 near its junction with the A83, south of Cairndow in Argyll and Bute on Monday.

And a motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash on Saturday June 25.

The collision, which involved a silver Honda motorcycle and a white Clio car, happened on the A82 just outside Crianlarich at around 8.30am.

Emergency services attended and a 40-year-old man, the rider of the motorcycle, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow with serious injuries, where his condition is described as stable.

No-one else was injured.