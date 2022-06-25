Thousands take part in Pride marches in Edinburgh and Glasgow

Thousands of people have taken part in Pride marches in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The event in Edinburgh was celebrating its first in-person march since 2019 after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Those taking part gathered outside the Scottish Parliament before marching to the University of Edinburgh on Saturday afternoon.

Pride Edinburgh was marking its 25th anniversary this year.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole Hamilton was among those at the event in Scotland’s capital city.

He tweeted: “What an amazing #EdinburghPride, back with a vengeance.”

He said it was “honoured” to speak at it alongside MSP colleagues Paul O’Kane (Labour), Christina McKelvie (SNP) and Maggie Chapman (Scottish Greens)

In Glasgow people marched from Glasgow Green to the Broomielaw.

Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken said that an estimated 12,000 people took part in the event.

She tweeted: “Thanks @prideglasgow for such a well-organised, joyous march.”