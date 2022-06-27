Search

27 Jun 2022

Woman, 67, dies following car accident in Fife

Woman, 67, dies following car accident in Fife

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Jun 2022 7:55 PM

A 67-year-old woman has died following a crash in Fife on Sunday.

A grey Toyota Yaris and a black Mitsubishi ASX collided at around 2.45pm on June 26, on the A92 in Luthrie, Fife.

Emergency services were called and the woman, who was driving the Toyota, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and fellow occupant of the Mitsubishi, who were both male, were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment.

A full investigation was carried out and the road was closed for around four and a half hours.

Police are now appealing for witnesses who were in the area at the time.

Sergeant Colin Morrison, of Glenrothes Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who has died in this crash and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“I am asking anyone who may have been in the area at the time and saw what happened or saw either car prior to the crash to get in touch.

“I would also urge anyone who has dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation to contact officers.”

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2021 of June 26.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media