£10,000 reward offered as police hunt suspect over 2007 murder

A £10,000 reward is being offered to anyone who can help police track down a man wanted in connection with a murder 15 years ago.

Crimestoppers has increased the reward available for information leading to the arrest of Derek Ferguson.

He is being sought by police in connection with the murder of Thomas Cameron outside a pub in Auchinairn Road in Bishopbriggs on June 28 2007.

An international warrant for Ferguson has been issued in connection with the case.

15 years ago Thomas Cameron was murdered in Bishopbriggs. We're asking anyone with information about the whereabouts of Derek Ferguson (pictured) to get in touch. A £10k @CrimestoppersUK reward is available and info can be given anonymously. For more – https://t.co/jpK5QyuzUk pic.twitter.com/UqZ80CPfNv — Police Scotland (@PoliceScotland) June 28, 2022

Officers leading the investigation believe Ferguson may be in Spain, and say he is unlikely to be living under his original name and may no longer speak with a Scottish accent.

Speaking about the case, Detective Chief Superintendent Paul Livingstone said: “Despite 15 years having passed, Police Scotland’s investigation into the murder of Thomas Cameron in 2007 continues.

“Our extensive inquiries have never ceased, which underlines our unwavering commitment to tracking down Derek Ferguson.”

A dedicated website has been set up, where members of the public can send information directly to the inquiry team.

Mr Livingstone said: “We are reiterating our appeal for anyone who has any knowledge of his whereabouts to get in touch with any information which could help us trace him.

“I welcome the offer of the increased reward by Crimestoppers of up to £10,000 for information which leads to his arrest.

“If you know Derek Ferguson or have any information which will help us locate him, please come forward. Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could be of significant assistance. If you are unsure whether information you know will assist our inquiries, please just share it with us.

“If you don’t want to talk to my investigation team, you can speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”