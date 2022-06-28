Search

28 Jun 2022

A&E patients waiting over four hours reaches second highest level ever

A&E patients waiting over four hours reaches second highest level ever

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Jun 2022 12:25 PM

A total of 8,568 Scots spent more than four hours in accident and emergency the latest weekly figures have showed – with this the second highest total on record.

In the week ending June 19, 68.1% of patients attending at A&E were admitted, transferred or discharged within the Scottish Government’s target time.

Of the 26,878 people who went to A&E that week, there were 2,262 patients who were there for more than eight hours, with 793 there for 12 hours or more.

  • 26,878 people attended at A&E
  • 8,568 waited more than four hours to be admitted, transferred or discharged
  • 2,262 took more than eight hours to be admitted, transferred or discharged
  • 793 took more than 12 hours to be admitted, transferred or discharged

Meanwhile, the only time the number not dealt with in four hours has been higher was in the week ending March 20, when the treatment time target was missed for 8,631 patients.

Only two health boards in Scotland achieved the Scottish Government target of treating 95% of patients within four hours – with NHS Western Isles and NHS Shetland dealing with 96.8% and 95.9% within this time frame respectively.

In NHS Forth Valley, which has only one hospital with A&E facilities, 52.8% of patients were seen within the target time.

Medics at Glasgow’s flagship Queen Elizabeth University Hospital dealt with 42.3% of A&E patients within four hours, with staff at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh treating 49.3% in the target time.

In the wake of the figures, opposition politicians at Holyrood claimed the Scottish Government had “taken its eye off the ball” when it comes to the NHS.

Scottish Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said: “The most shocking thing about these dire – and worsening – waiting-time stats is that they no longer come as a shock to us.

“But while we’ve grown used to around 30% of patients not being seen within the SNP’s target timescale, we can never simply accept that as the norm, because the stark reality is it’s leading to needless deaths.

“That’s sadly inevitable, especially when so many patients are having to wait an intolerable 12 hours or more to be seen.”

Dr Gulhane added: “It’s clear that Humza Yousaf’s flimsy Covid recovery plan simply isn’t fit for purpose because the SNP’s appalling workforce planning has left Scotland’s NHS permanently under-resourced, whatever tinkering the Health Secretary does.

“Neither patients nor exhausted frontline staff deserve this permanent crisis fuelled by a Government more focused on independence than healthcare.”

Scottish Labour health spokesperson Jackie Baillie noted that the latest A&E statistics came on the same day as the First Minister’s statement on how she hopes to deliver a second independence referendum.

Ms Baillie blasted: “These shocking figures confirm that things in our NHS are getting worse rather than better, but the SNP have taken their eye off the ball once again.

“Soaring levels of delayed discharge are costing us millions, piling pressure on other services, and worsening patient outcomes.

“Dedicated health and care staff are working tirelessly to stop services falling into total chaos, but there is only so much they can do when there is such a dangerous vacuum in leadership.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP commented: “Waiting times in our A&E departments are getting worse. Week after week we are seeing NHS patients and staff in need of new hope, but little significant action from this SNP/Green Government to provide it.

“Patients deserve to be seen for treatment quickly and close to home, and staff shouldn’t be constantly overwhelmed, but under the SNP that seems less likely than ever.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media