28 Jun 2022

Scottish Government to review the minimum unit price for alcohol

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Jun 2022 4:55 PM

The Scottish Government is to review the level of its minimum unit price for alcohol, it has been confirmed.

Public health minister Maree Todd said the policy, which means alcohol cannot be sold for less than 50p per unit, had “helped reduce alcohol sales to their lowest since records began”.

With the minimum price having remained at 50p per unit since it came into force in may 2018, Ms Todd said that a review was now underway, after being delayed by the Covid pandemic.

However, any changes resulting from this are not expected to be introduced until May 2024 – and would also have to be approved by the Scottish Parliament.

Ms Todd said: “The introduction of Minimum Unit Pricing (MUP) for alcohol in Scotland has helped reduce alcohol sales to their lowest since records began.

“I am encouraged by this downward trend in alcohol consumption. However, Scots are still drinking almost 30% more than the low risk drinking guidelines of 14 units per adult per week.

“A review of the current level of 50p per unit was delayed by the pandemic. This extensive exercise is now underway and I can confirm that it will be completed in late 2023.

“It is intended that any new price would come into effect from May 1 2024, subject to parliamentary scrutiny and approval.”

The review was welcomed by campaigners at Alcohol Focus Scotland, who want to see the minimum price per unit increased to 65p.

Chief executive Alison Douglas said: “Increasing the minimum price has to be part of the Government’s response to the public health emergency of alcohol, which saw deaths due to drink jump by 17% in one year.”

Ms Douglas insisted: “Minimum unit pricing works; it has reduced alcohol consumption and there are signs it is preventing illness and saving lives.

“But the policy has the potential to deliver even greater benefits. The Scottish Government must increase the minimum price to at least 65p per unit.

“This would not only account for inflation since the Parliament approved the policy 10 years ago, but also set it at a level that will save more lives and prevent a new generation from developing a problematic relationship with alcohol.“

