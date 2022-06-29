Search

29 Jun 2022

Edinburgh International Film Festival to return fully in-person

Edinburgh International Film Festival to return fully in-person

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Jun 2022 7:25 AM

Edinburgh’s International Film Festival is set to return fully in-person for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out.

The programme of 125 films, documentaries, animations and classics will run from Friday August 12 until Saturday August 20 and will celebrate women’s filmmaking.

Edinburgh’s International Festival and Fringe will also see a return of normality following the pandemic.

A full programme for the festival will be announced on Wednesday July 20.

Kristy Matheson, creative director of the Edinburgh International Film Festival, said: “I would like to thank all my programming and festival production colleagues for their smarts, dedication and generosity in preparing our 2022 edition.

“To the filmmakers who’ve trusted us with their stories, and our many collaborators for their time and creative input into the festival, a very big thanks. We’ve crafted a programme that we’re enormously proud of and we can’t wait to share it with audiences this summer in Edinburgh.”

Sambrooke Scott, head of audience development at Screen Scotland, said: “We are proud to support the 75th anniversary edition of EIFF – the first edition that reflects the new creative leadership and vision of Kristy Matheson.

“With the event fully back in-person, in August with an expanded footprint across the city and a fantastic array of local and international film talent on offer, it promises to be an exciting return and bold renewal.

“Congratulations to Kirsty and the team at EIFF on this programme which really exemplifies the renewed ambition for the festival.”

News

