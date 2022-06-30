Coronavirus deaths rise in weekly update

Confirmed or suspected coronavirus deaths in Scotland rose to 51 in the week to Sunday, according to latest figures.

The National Records of Scotland (NRS) data shows that as of June 26, 14,953 deaths in total have been registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

In the week to Sunday, 51 deaths involving Covid-19 were registered – 10 more than the previous week.

Meanwhile, the latest Public Health Scotland statistical report, published on Wednesday, showed that in the seven days to June 26 there were 14,500 reported Covid-19 cases.

This was 6.6% down on the previous week, when 15,517 were reported.

However the report said that PHS is aware that this week’s figures are likely to be an under-report and cover less than a seven-day period.

It stated: “This is due to a data processing issue since 9am on June 25 2022.”

PHS said that in the week ending June 26, there were on average 1,148 patients in hospital with Covid-19, which was almost a third (32%) up on the previous week, when there were 870.

Twelve people were admitted to intensive care units (ICU), nine down on the week ending June 19 when 21 people were admitted to ICU.