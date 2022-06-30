Search

30 Jun 2022

Nicola Sturgeon: Police will receive ‘fair and affordable’ pay increase

Nicola Sturgeon: Police will receive ‘fair and affordable’ pay increase

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Jun 2022 2:25 PM

Nicola Sturgeon has said police officers will receive a “fair and affordable” pay increase, amid a dispute which is seeing officers withdraw their “goodwill”.

The Scottish Police Federation (SPF), which represents officers, is due to take action from 5pm on Friday which it describes as its most overt in 100 years.

While officers in Scotland are prohibited by law from taking industrial action, from Friday officers will not start their shifts early or take radio equipment home when their duty ends.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross raised the issue at First Ministers Questions on Thursday, saying the SPF had described the current pay offer as “derisory”.

Ms Sturgeon said there were more police officers per head of population in Scotland than in England, and the policing budget was due to rise by £40.5 million this year.

She said: “There is a pay negotiation underway. I would fully expect the Scottish Police Federation and any trade union and professional organisation to stand up for their members during a pay negotiation.”

The Justice Secretary had held “constructive” discussions with the SPF in recent days, she said.

Ms Sturgeon continued: “I hope all sides will continue to work together constructively to ensure that a fair and affordable pay increase can be agreed for our police officers.

“Our police officers do deserve it and we will continue to value policing and give it the priority it deserves.”

Mr Ross responded: “The First Minister’s on a different planet.

“She’s saying it was a constructive meeting between her Justice Secretary and the federation, and the federation said this morning that their members are now taking the most overt demonstration of action in more than 100 years.”

He said the Government had taken its “eye off the ball” and the justice sector was no longer a priority.

The First Minister said the impact of the SPF action was a matter for the chief constable, who said it would be effectively managed in the short term.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media