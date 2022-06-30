Search

30 Jun 2022

Scottish women’s rugby team receives funding to train full-time for World Cup

Scottish women’s rugby team receives funding to train full-time for World Cup

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Jun 2022 2:55 PM

The Scotland women’s rugby team will receive more than £360,000 to train full-time in the run-up to the women’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand this year.

Scottish Rugby has contributed £220,000 and the Scottish government has added £144,352 which will allow the 36-strong squad to train full time as part of an 11-week preparation camp for the tournament, which begins on Saturday October 8.

The funding will also be used for a campaign to encourage young players in Scotland through the team’s involvement in the competition.

Sports Minister Maree Todd said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for the players to compete at the highest level and to showcase elite women’s sport.

“I am immensely proud of what the team have achieved so far and am very pleased that we are able to support them financially to represent Scotland at the top level.

“The players have made huge commitments and sacrifices and I look forward to watching and supporting them later this year. These women will be role models who motivate, promote and inspire others to participate in sport and physical activity.”

Team captain, Rachel Malcolm, said: “We are incredibly grateful for the funding and support that the Scottish Government has provided to the Scotland Women programme.

“It is a hugely exciting year for women’s rugby and the support that has been announced today will be fundamental in allowing us to train and reach our potential during the Rugby World Cup.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media