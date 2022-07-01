Search

Man, 21, dies following ‘hit and run’ in Edinburgh

A man has died following what police are treating as a hit and run.

The 21-year-old man was hit on Easter Road in Edinburgh at around 2.40am on Sunday June 19.

He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh but has since died.

Road Policing officers in Edinburgh confirmed that the 21-year-old man had died.

They said a 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and an investigation remains ongoing.

Police have asked to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time.

Sergeant Paul Ewing, from the Edinburgh Road Policing team, said: “At this time, our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the deceased.

“We are continuing our inquiries into the incident and would ask anyone who was in the area at the time and may have information to come forward. We’re also particularly keen to speak with two females who were seen near to an ATM at the bottom of Easter Road, around 2.30am.

“If you believe you can assist our inquiries, please call police on 101, quoting incident 0590 of Sunday June 19 2022.”

