Covid infection levels in Scotland rise for fifth week in a row

Coronavirus levels in Scotland have risen again, with new figures showing an estimated one in 18 people have the virus.

It is the fifth week in a row that data from the Office for National Statistics has shown infections in Scotland going up.

In the last full week of May, it was estimated that one in 50 Scots had the virus.

But the latest ONS figures showed that in the week ending June 24, an estimated 288,200 people in Scotland had Covid-19.

This amounts to 5.47% of the population in Scotland having the virus – the equivalent of around one in 18 people.

Infection rates in Scotland continued to be the highest in the UK, despite increases in the other three nations.

Around 1 in 30 people in both England and Wales were estimated to have Covid in the week ending June 24, while in Northern Ireland it is estimated one in 25 people had it.

Sarah Crofts, head of analytical outputs for the Covid-19 infection survey at the ONS, said: “Across the UK we’ve seen a continued increase of over half a million infections, likely caused by the growth of BA.4 and BA.5 variants.

“This rise is seen across all ages, countries and regions of England.”

She added: “We will continue to monitor the data closely to see if this growth continues in the coming weeks.”

The figures were released the day after data from National Records of Scotland (NRS) showed by as of June 26, 14,953 deaths linked to Covid-19 had been registered in Scotland – with the total increasing by 51 in the most recent week.