Search

02 Jul 2022

3,000 Scots students to head overseas under UK Government’s Turing scheme

3,000 Scots students to head overseas under UK Government’s Turing scheme

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Jul 2022 1:01 AM

More than 3,000 students will be heading overseas for work or study as part of a UK Government scheme.

Ministers established the Turing Scheme to replace the Erasmus+ initiative after the UK left the European Union.

Now in its second year, more than 38,000 students, learners and pupils from across the UK will have the chance to benefit – with this including more than 3,000 from Scotland

Those taking part are heading to more than 150 different countries, including the USA, Japan, Canada, Thailand and South Africa, for study, school exchanges and industry work placements.

UK skills minister Alex Burghart said the scheme would be helping give “more disadvantaged students than ever before the opportunity to embark on their own journeys across the world”.

He added: “This government wants to open these opportunities up to so many more students in regions that lost out under Erasmus+ so that students of all ages can embrace different cultures, make new friends and acquire new knowledge. I hope that next year’s placements will be just as inspiring.”

Scotland Office minister Iain Stewart said: “As the Turing Scheme enters its second year, we’re determined to level up opportunity so that more students, irrespective of background, can access great experiences during their time studying.

“With schools, colleges and universities across Scotland set to send over 3,000 students abroad next year, and over half of all Turing Scheme students being from underrepresented groups, we’re ensuring no one’s background holds them back from living, learning and working overseas.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media