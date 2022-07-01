3,000 Scots students to head overseas under UK Government’s Turing scheme

More than 3,000 students will be heading overseas for work or study as part of a UK Government scheme.

Ministers established the Turing Scheme to replace the Erasmus+ initiative after the UK left the European Union.

Now in its second year, more than 38,000 students, learners and pupils from across the UK will have the chance to benefit – with this including more than 3,000 from Scotland

Those taking part are heading to more than 150 different countries, including the USA, Japan, Canada, Thailand and South Africa, for study, school exchanges and industry work placements.

UK skills minister Alex Burghart said the scheme would be helping give “more disadvantaged students than ever before the opportunity to embark on their own journeys across the world”.

He added: “This government wants to open these opportunities up to so many more students in regions that lost out under Erasmus+ so that students of all ages can embrace different cultures, make new friends and acquire new knowledge. I hope that next year’s placements will be just as inspiring.”

Scotland Office minister Iain Stewart said: “As the Turing Scheme enters its second year, we’re determined to level up opportunity so that more students, irrespective of background, can access great experiences during their time studying.

“With schools, colleges and universities across Scotland set to send over 3,000 students abroad next year, and over half of all Turing Scheme students being from underrepresented groups, we’re ensuring no one’s background holds them back from living, learning and working overseas.”