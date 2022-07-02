Search

02 Jul 2022

Doctor recognised for work helping spot stress in newborns in intensive care

Doctor recognised for work helping spot stress in newborns in intensive care

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Jul 2022 12:55 PM

A doctor whose work involves spotting signs of stress in babies being treated in intensive care has been honoured with a special award.

Dr Nashwa Matta, 59, associate specialist in neonatology and neurodisability at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, is one of just three medical professionals in the UK to receive a new Members’ Award from the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH) for her work.

The Child in Mind programme Dr Matta teaches to both medical professionals and parents helps them spot signs of stress in babies in neonatal units, allowing them to calm and reassure the infants.

She has adapted the programme over a 15-year period, with the initiative also being expanded beyond the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow to community health teams.

The Child in Mind programme is taught to trainee neonatal nurses at the University of the West of Scotland and has also been rolled out to those working in paediatric intensive care units.

Dr Matta, who was presented with her award at a ceremony in Liverpool earlier this week, said: “I felt overwhelmed after hearing I had been given this award from the RCPCH.

“It’s so important to promote spotting signs of stress in infants and it’s important that we understand the babies, what they are feeling.

“Before I discovered the Child in Mind programme, I perhaps used to be too focused on the infant’s medical and physical needs, but the mental health of the babies is vital.

“I am so passionate about this work and teaching medical professionals and parents more about how to spot the signs of stress.

“I do a long-term follow-up, so you can see the difference in children who have had the psychosocial aspects of their needs addressed and those who haven’t had enough input from their carers.

“You cannot underestimate the role of the parent in intensive care with their babies, their presence is a buffer for the stress.”

Jamie Redfern, director of women’s and children’s services at  NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde,  said: “We are so proud of Nashwa and I’m thrilled to see her incredible work with infants recognised by the RCPCH with this prestigious award.

“Our dedicated staff at the Royal Hospital for Children work tirelessly to provide the highest standard of care to our patients and their families, and Nashwa is a shining example of this.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media