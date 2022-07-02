Police appeal for information after serious crash leaves three hurt

Police are appealing for information after a serious road crash in Aberdeenshire left three people hurt.

The smash happened on the A920 Pitmedden to Oldmeldrum Road at about 10.40am on Thursday and involved a grey Audi A3, red Skoda Roomster and grey Range Rover.

The 78-year-old male driver and 76-year-old female passenger of the Audi A3 were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

The 83-year-old male driver of the Skoda Roomster was also taken to hospital for treatment and has since been released.

No-one else was hurt.

Emergency services attended and the road was shut for about 11 hours while an investigation took place.

Sergeant Eoin Maxwell, of the North East Road Policing Division, said: “Enquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances surrounding the crash and we are appealing for anyone with any information to get in touch.

“I would ask anyone who was in the area at the time to review dash-cam footage and contact officers.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1064 of Thursday June 30 2022.