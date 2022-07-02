Search

02 Jul 2022

Police appeal for help to identify man whose body was discovered in Glencoe

02 Jul 2022 9:04 PM

Police are seeking information to help identify a man whose body was discovered in the Highlands.

The man was found in water at Lochan na Craoibhe, Glencoe, at about 6.30pm on Wednesday.

Enquiries are underway in a bid to establish his identity and notify his next of kin.

He is described as white with dark hair and aged between 40 and 60.

He was wearing an XL Regatta blue lightweight waterproof jacket, XXL Pep&Co purple/mauve T-shirt with a palm trees graphic, and size 10 black Gelert walking boots.

Police Scotland said a post-mortem examination will be carried out to establish an exact cause of death, with a report sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Detective Sergeant Louise Thewlis, from Aviemore Police Office, said: “Extensive police enquiries are continuing to identify this man.

“Despite our investigations, we have not been able to establish who he is and we are appealing to the public for any assistance so we can notify his next of kin.

“I would urge anyone who recognises his description to please come forward.

“I’m also appealing for witnesses who may have been in the local area in the past week.

“Alternatively, if you have concerns about a male family member or friend who matches this description and has not been in contact, then please let us know.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 2817 of Wednesday June 29 2022.

