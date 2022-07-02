Search

03 Jul 2022

Doddie Weir golf event hosting Scots rugby stars raises £20,000 for MND

Former rugby star Doddie Weir was joined by a few famous faces at an annual event which raised more than £20,000 for motor neuron disease (MND).

The MND campaigner, who revealed his diagnosis of the condition in 2017, met with rugby stars Kenny Logan and Jamie Ritchie among others at the Renaissance Club in East Lothian this week.

The occasion was to celebrate Mr Weir’s annual My Name’5 Doddie Foundation (MNDF) Scotland Golf Day.

More than 50 people took part in the event on Tuesday to raise funds to support research into the causes of MND.

Other guests among Mr Weir’s family and friends included Deacon Blue drummer and broadcaster Dougie Vipond and chief executive of the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation Jill Douglas.

Speaking about the event, Ms Douglas said: “We loved seeing so many friends of Doddie’s come along to the annual My Name’5 Doddie Foundation Scotland Golf Day.

“The Foundation is committed to funding vital research so we may one day find a cure for MND, and the funds raised through this event, and many more to come, will help as we continue on this road to a world free of MND.”

The Renaissance Club, in North Berwick, is the venue for next weekend’s Scottish Open.

