Search

03 Jul 2022

SNP campaign to get Scots to register to vote ahead of planned indyref2

SNP campaign to get Scots to register to vote ahead of planned indyref2

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Jul 2022 1:25 AM

The SNP has launched a new campaign to encourage Scots to register to vote in the run-up to next year’s planned independence referendum.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wants to hold a second vote on leaving the UK on October 19 2023.

And ahead of this “historic democratic event”, SNP bosses launched a new campaign to encourage as many people as possible to sign up to vote.

In 2014, almost 85% of all those who were registered to vote had their say in the referendum – which saw the country opt to stay in the UK.

And SNP president Mike Russell insisted that the importance of registering to take part in the next referendum “cannot be overstated”.

Mr Russell said: “Democracy is one of the guiding principles in the First Minister’s announcement this week, which marks the beginning of an invigorating time in Scottish politics.

“The importance of registering to vote ahead of the independence referendum cannot be overstated – this is the opportunity for Scots to have their voices heard and decide their constitutional future.”

The former Scottish Government constitution secretary added: “Over the coming weeks and months, the SNP will detail our arguments and make the case for Scotland to get rid of Westminster control and Tory governments we haven’t voted for since the 1950s.”

But he also stated: “The case for a referendum is now as much a Scottish democracy movement as a Scottish independence movement.

“And with the starting gun fired on the independence campaign, now is the time to prepare – and that starts with registering to vote in this historic democratic event.”

People can register to vote by going online to http://www.registertovote.scot.

Meanwhile, the UK Supreme Court has been asked to consider if the Scottish government has the power to hold a consultative referendum on independence without Westminster’s consent.

If the court rules against the government, Ms Sturgeon has vowed to use the next UK general election as a ‘de-facto referendum’ on the issue of independence.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media