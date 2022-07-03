Search

03 Jul 2022

Sports car driver suffers serious injuries in crash

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Jul 2022 3:25 PM

A driver has suffered serious injuries after his sports car was involved in a crash with another vehicle.

The 65-year-old man was driving a yellow Lotus when it was involved in what police described as a “serious road crash” on the A93 near Aboyne in Aberdeenshire.

The Lotus, which was travelling east, was involved in a collision with a black Seat Leon car travelling west at 3.30pm on Saturday.

Emergency services were called and the 65-year-old was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

The 19-year-old driver of the Seat was taken to hospital for minor injuries, while his two male passengers were checked by paramedics at the scene.

Sergeant Alexander Bowser-Riley of Police Scotland’s north east road policing division said: “A man has sustained serious injuries so it is important that we establish how the crash occurred.

“The area was very busy at the time with people attending nearby events and I am appealing to anyone who happened to witness the incident or saw either of the vehicles prior to the collision to get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time with a dashcam to check their footage for anything of relevance that may assist officers with their inquiries.”

