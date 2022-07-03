Search

04 Jul 2022

4G mobile phone coverage expanded in dozens of rural areas

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Jul 2022 1:01 AM

A Scottish Government initiative has seen 4G mobile phone coverage expanded in dozens of rural locations across the country.

The £28.75 million Scottish 4G Infill (S4GI) programme, which is being delivered in partnership with WHP Telecoms Ltd and the Scottish Futures Trust, aims to improve digital connectivity in a bid to help more people get online.

Residents and businesses in Bogton, Aberdeenshire, are the latest of 55 mobile “notspots” lined up to benefit from the new 4G coverage.

Service is being provided by mobile network operator EE in all but one of the sites.

The new Bogton mast marked a milestone halfway point for the scheme, with 28 phone masts having been built and activated so far.

The remaining 27 masts are on track for completion in 2023.

Economy Secretary Kate Forbes praised the “transformational” progress.

She said: “The Scottish Government is helping more residents and workers get online and tackling some of Scotland’s longest standing mobile phone signal black spots.

“The availability of 4G services has proven transformational for members of these communities, who have taken advantage of new connectivity to enhance how they work, communicate with friends and family, access public services, purchase products and services and consume entertainment.

“The Scottish Government wants to build on that, through our National Strategy for Economic Transformation, to capitalise on the ability of enhanced digital connectivity to encourage innovation and growth.”

